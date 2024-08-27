Corps, state to partner in dam studies

Washington and the Army Corps of Engineers agreed to work together to identify recreation and transportation services that would need to be mitigated if the four lower Snake River dams are ever breached.

The federal agency that operates the dams issued a news release Monday saying it will spend $1.2 million to assess how breaching would impact recreation at the four slack-water reservoirs behind the dams and contribute $750,000 to an already existing study looking at tug-and-barge transportation on the river.

Both studies stem from an agreement announced at the end of last year between the Biden administration, Columbia River tribes like the Nez Perce and other litigants in a decades-old lawsuit over the harm dams cause to wild salmon runs. In exchange for pausing the lawsuit for up to 10 years, the federal government agreed to $1 billion in federal investments, technical assistance and loan guarantees for measures that could advance breaching. One of its many terms included a pledge by the corps and other federal agencies to study dam breaching and how services provided by the dams could be replaced.

“We recognize we have an important job to do,” Lt. Col. Katie Werback, commander of the corps’ Walla Walla District, said in a news release, “and we will continue meeting all authorized project purposes at the dams in the Columbia River System as we implement these agreements. “Although these studies are purely exploratory and not linked to any immediate federal decision on dam breaching, they are essential for evaluating potential impacts and ensuring the Pacific Northwest is fully prepared for a range of future scenarios.”

The tribes, conservation organizations and the state of Oregon say breaching the dams would improve the survival of salmon and steelhead and lead to their recovery. But breaching would dismantle the transportation system on the lower Snake River, reduce output of the Columbia River hydropower system and alter recreation.