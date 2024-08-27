Corps, state to partner in dam studies

Washington and the Army Corps of Engineers agreed to work together to identify recreation and transportation services that would need to be mitigated if the four lower Snake River dams are ever breached.
The federal agency that operates the dams issued a news release Monday saying it will spend $1.2 million to assess how breaching would impact recreation at the four slack-water reservoirs behind the dams and contribute $750,000 to an already existing study looking at tug-and-barge transportation on the river.
Both studies stem from an agreement announced at the end of last year between the Biden administration, Columbia River tribes like the Nez Perce and other litigants in a decades-old lawsuit over the harm dams cause to wild salmon runs. In exchange for pausing the lawsuit for up to 10 years, the federal government agreed to $1 billion in federal investments, technical assistance and loan guarantees for measures that could advance breaching. One of its many terms included a pledge by the corps and other federal agencies to study dam breaching and how services provided by the dams could be replaced.
“We recognize we have an important job to do,” Lt. Col. Katie Werback, commander of the corps’ Walla Walla District, said in a news release, “and we will continue meeting all authorized project purposes at the dams in the Columbia River System as we implement these agreements. “Although these studies are purely exploratory and not linked to any immediate federal decision on dam breaching, they are essential for evaluating potential impacts and ensuring the Pacific Northwest is fully prepared for a range of future scenarios.”
The tribes, conservation organizations and the state of Oregon say breaching the dams would improve the survival of salmon and steelhead and lead to their recovery. But breaching would dismantle the transportation system on the lower Snake River, reduce output of the Columbia River hydropower system and alter recreation.
It would leave many boat ramps high and dry and the nature of boating would change with the loss of slackwater. But it is expected to improve survival of salmon and steelhead, and thus improve fishing for the species prized by anglers.
“Recreation is a big part of Washington State’s culture and identity,” Megan Duffy, director of Washington’s Recreation and Conservation Office, said in the news release. “Not only does outdoor recreation improve the mental and physical health of our residents, but more than $26 billion is spent on recreation trips and equipment annually, supporting 264,000 jobs across Washington State. It’s important that we examine the potential impact to recreation in a scenario where the lower Snake River dams are breached.”
Mitigating for the loss of barging between Lewiston and downstream ports as far away as Portland remains one of the highest hurdles for breaching advocates. Most wheat farmers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington rely on the dams to quickly and efficiently get their crops to overseas markets. A report supported by Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee, both Washington Democrats, said replacing tug-and-barge transportation on the lower Snake River could cost $969 million to $4.5 billion.
The corps will pitch in $750,000 to an ongoing $4 million transportation study by Washington. The extra money will help pay for expanding the study into Idaho and Oregon, according to the news release.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273.