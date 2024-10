The “Icons in Transformation” exhibit at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman can be viewed for free between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 6. After that, the gallery can be visited between 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Not all of those times were listed in a story in Saturday’s edition.