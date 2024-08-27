Cost estimate for Lewiston: $37.7 million

An initial cost estimate for a proposed upgrade of the infrastructure in downtown Lewiston is $37.7 million.

That figure was shared with the Lewiston City Council at a Monday meeting during an update on the project by Phil Boyd, a principal engineer with Welch Comer.

His Coeur d’Alene firm is handling preliminary design and public engagement for the work.

The city could find ways to reduce the price, Boyd said, noting that, for example, the cost estimate of turning New Sixth street into a “festival street,” is $2.3 million.

The block would function like a regular road, except the street and sidewalk would all be at the same level, making it easier to close it temporarily for special events.

The council took the information under advisement. The project would include installing new 16-inch-diameter ductile iron underground water lines in downtown Lewiston along with upgrades to the sewer, streets and stormwater collection system.

At the same time the flow of vehicle traffic would be reconfigured. Main and D streets would be two-way roads between First and 11th streets. At this time, Main Street carries eastbound traffic and D street handles westbound vehicles in that section of the city.

Three roundabouts would be installed. Two would be immediately east of the Interstate Bridge on Main Street. They would regulate traffic entering and exiting the bridge as well as Main Street’s intersections with Snake River Avenue and First Street. A third would be installed at First and D streets.

Councilor Kassee Forsmann asked if Welch Comer had looked at the higher price of having traffic signals instead of roundabouts.