Local NewsOctober 24, 2024

Cottonwood Livestock Market Report

Friday

Cattle

Market Comment: Active market on Feeders. Slaughter Cows 5 to 20 lower. Next sale: Feeder sale, Nov. 1. Last sales of the year: Nov 15 and Dec. 13.

1,442 head sold.

Steers: 200-400 pounds, 275 to 350; 400-500 pounds, 270 to 355; 500-600 pounds, 250 to 280; 600-700 pounds, 235 to 256; 700-800 pounds, 230 to 252; 800-950 pounds, 228 to 240; 950 pounds and up, 185 to 215.

Heifers: 200-400 pounds, 240 to 300; 400-500 pounds, 240 to 285; 500-600 pounds, 240 to 271; 600-700 pounds, 210 to 232; 700-800 pounds, 205 to 226; 800-950 pounds, 110 to 219; 950 pounds and up, 120 to 160.

Cows: Boning 105 to 121; Feeder 85 to 101; Breaker 90 to 110; Canner/Cutter 70 to 90; Heiferettes 95 to 140.

Slaughter Bulls 101 to 137; Baby Calves 250 to 600 per head; Stock Cows 1,600 to 1,950 per head; Pairs 2,050 to 2,850 per pair.

