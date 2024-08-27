Council appoints next Pullman Fire Department chief

PULLMAN — With new leadership on the way at the Pullman Fire Department, the city took a moment to honor its current chief.

City councilors awarded Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston an appreciation plaque during their regular meeting Tuesday night. Along with recognizing his years of service, the council appointed his successor, Brett Nash, from Nevada’s Henderson Fire Department.

Heston announced last year he will retire Feb. 7 — the anniversary of his becoming chief.

Heston has more than 40 years of firefighting experience. His career began at Moses Lake’s Grant County Fire District in 1981.

After moving to Pullman in 1983 to study at Washington State University, Heston joined the WSU Fire Department and subsequently served as its full-time training captain for 11 years.

He started as an assistant fire chief for the Pullman Fire Department in 1996 and was appointed chief in 2013.

Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin said Heston has been an exemplary leader not only as a fire chief and city employee, but within the community as well. He noted Heston has been involved with the Pullman Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America and other local organizations.

“Your commitment to safeguarding our community has left an indelible mark,” he said. “The legacy of your service will continue to inspire us for years to come.”

Nash will transition into the role as Pullman’s next fire chief Feb. 10. He has nearly 30 years of experience in fire service, beginning as a firefighter paramedic in 1997.