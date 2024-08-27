Council punts again on United flights

Ambiguity continues to surround the future of United Airlines’ direct commercial passenger Lewiston-Denver flights.

The Lewiston City Council on Monday discussed for more than an hour the possibility of supporting the flights with $500,000, but didn’t vote on the issue.

The money would have matched $500,000 the Nez Perce County Commission approved last week, contingent upon the city of Lewiston providing the same amount.

United Airlines has requested a minimum revenue guarantee of $4.9 million for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1 to help the route become profitable, according to airport officials.

The money is being sought from the city and county because they are the joint owners of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

Providing a portion of United’s request as soon as possible would give the community more time to devise a long-term strategy to back the flights, according to airport officials.

They note that Lewiston airfares have dropped across the board since the flights were introduced, saving regional travelers millions annually.

United and Delta have direct Lewiston flights. The Delta flights go to Salt Lake City and Seattle.

What happens next is not clear.

Airport officials today will tell United what happened at Monday’s council meeting and “wait to see what they say,” said Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Director Michael Isaacs in a text after the meeting.

United would like to remain in Lewiston, building its service, and airport officials are committed to working hard to find revenue to help, said Gary Peters, airport authority board.

Isaacs and Peters both spoke at Monday’s meeting and answered questions from Lewiston’s elected officials who had a variety of views on the issue.

“It’s money that sounds like it’s going to go on for many years, not just this year, and we have nothing to look at,” said Councilor Kathy Schroeder. “This is like a ghost. I mean, we have no idea how this works or anything else other than like you tell us, but that’s all magic.”

A key reason more information isn’t available is because United is a private business and has to be careful about not revealing proprietary parts of its business model to its competitors, Peters said.