Council sends water project to voters

A 30-year bond that would provide as much as $25 million for downtown Lewiston infrastructure upgrades will go before voters May 20.

The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved putting the measure on the ballot. The first of several information sessions will be at 5:30 p.m. on March 19, on the second floor of the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St.

At least one information session will be at a location in the Lewiston Orchards at a date that hasn’t yet been scheduled.

Councilors signed a letter right after the vote that outlined the thinking behind the proposed project and the reasons for seeking a bond to pay for it.

“While the city has made improvements to water and wastewater treatment plants, the aging pipes that transport water and wastewater remain outdated, leading to leaks, failures and repair costs,” according to the letter.

The bond money would cover replacement of old, undersized pipes to improve water quality and reduce leaks. It would also upgrade sewer mains carrying wastewater to treatment plants. At the same time, it would also improve stormwater drainage to reduce flood risks and repair streets and sidewalks that were removed during construction.

“Without funding, infrastructure issues will persist, potentially leading to higher maintenance costs, increased failure risks, and possible utility rate adjustments,” according to the letter. “The city would need to explore alternative funding sources, such as grants or property tax changes, but these options are uncertain and may not fully cover project costs.”

The city’s plan is to use existing budgeted revenue and reserves to repay the bond without increasing property taxes or utility rates, according to the letter.

But if those sources are insufficient to make the bond payments, the estimated maximum cost of the bond is $36.15 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year minus the homeowner’s exemption.

The cost would be $86.75 per year or $7.23 per month for an average Lewiston home assessed at $364,985, according to the letter.