Councilors chose to cover added costs for Project Downtown overruns

The Pullman City Council agreed to finance more than $200,000 in additional costs Welch Comer requested for Project Downtown’s overruns.

The council settled in for a large agenda during its regular meeting Tuesday. Councilors heard an update from the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee, approved contract negotiations with the city’s consultant Welch Comer and chose to participate in Innovia Foundation’s Heart & Soul program.

Without any discussion, councilors unanimously chose to cover Welch Comer’s added costs of $204,000 for managing the project.

The old contract with the city stipulates just more than $1 million to oversee the construction, according to documents attached to the meeting’s agenda.

Since April, Main Street has been closed while crews from Apollo Inc., a Kennewick-based construction company, rebuild downtown’s streets, sidewalks and utilities.

The revitalization project has run into several delays. The work was originally expected to take four months, but a delay pushed that to mid-October, when the area was expected to open to limited traffic. The deadline was again pushed back to mid-November when Main Street reopened. Work was supposed to be fully complete by the end of November, and now won’t be finished until early next year.

The extended timeline was attributed to supply chain challenges and treatment of contaminated soil in the area.

The consultant’s request includes an extension of their performance period beyond the original timeframe and additional work.

The contract adjustment will be funded through the city’s utility and stormwater fees, transportation dollars and Whitman County economic development funds, according to the documents.

The council also heard an update on the region’s usage of the Palouse Basin Aquifer, which announced that it’s working on an alternative to reduce the region’s dependency on the aquifer system.

Mike Faupel, executive director of the aquifer committee, said while the region’s usage has dropped over the past year, the system’s water supply is still decreasing.

“We don’t have enough water on a long-term basis to serve our regional needs,” he said.