Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

New shelter to provide relief from harsh weather in Asotin County

Asotin commission OKs tent for those in emergency need

Kerri Sandaine
Nick Bacon
Nick Bacon

ASOTIN — Asotin County is getting an emergency weather response shelter to assist residents when it’s unbearably hot, cold or smoky.

Nick Bacon, emergency management director, said a $35,200 grant will pay for a large tent with capabilities to provide heat, air conditioning or clean air for dire conditions. The equipment will be housed at the Asotin County Fire District station in the Clarkston Heights.

At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Bacon said the grant is from the Washington State Military Department, and he is in the process of developing a policy for use of the shelter, which will be 18 feet by 16 feet in size.

“This is not intended to be utilized to address homelessness,” Bacon said. “This is going to help anyone who is being affected by extreme weather. It will be available during times of extreme heat, cold or unhealthy air conditions.”

Potential partner agencies will be identified during policy discussions, Bacon said. Organizations that want to deploy the shelter will be required to provide proof of appropriate insurance and finances to cover operations.

“I want Asotin County to be better prepared to respond to a weather event like we had last January,” Bacon told the Lewiston Tribune. “We experienced several days of (single digit) temperatures, and the need for people to get out of those conditions exceeded our capacity during the cold snap.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The shelter is expected to arrive in about six weeks, Bacon said. The county will cover the sales tax, which should be less than $3,000. The commissioners approved the application with a 3-0 vote, saying funds were available to cover the sales tax.

In other county business:

Controlled burning of yard waste begins today in unincorporated areas of the county. The fall burning session is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Dec. 15.

Residents were advised to stick to the rules, which spell out what can be burned. Tree limbs, sticks and dried weeds are on the list, but throwing leaves, grass clippings or garbage on a burn pile is not permitted, said Karst Riggers, fire marshal.

A detailed list of the regulations are available at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin or the fire station on Appleside Boulevard. The Asotin County Regional Landfill also operates a free yard waste disposal program for residents, Riggers said.

The commissioners gave the green light to filling several open positions in the county, including a temporary emergency hire for a court bailiff, an office assistant in District Court, a stormwater operator and a deputy prosecutor.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

Story Tags
Asotin County
emergency weather response shelter
Nick Bacon
Asotin County Fire District
Grant
Washington State Military Department
Asotin County emergency management
Asotin county receives grant
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Lewiston man sentenced for battery, disturbing the peace
Local NewsOct. 17
Culdesac asking voters for approval of a bond to pay for wat...
Local NewsOct. 17
Early voting available in Nez Perce County
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho resets Creech execution
Related
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Moscow intersection closed for construction
Local NewsOct. 16
Moscow intersection closed for construction
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Local NewsOct. 16
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy