Crash in Lewiston Orchards temporarily knocks out traffic light

Two drivers were injured and a traffic light at a busy Lewiston Orchards intersection was temporarily out of commission as the result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

The wreck happened when a 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by Mary Gregory, 82, of Lewiston, collided with a 2021 Subaru driven by Christine Connerley, 66. The collision happened at the intersection of Bryden Avenue and Seventh Street, according to a news release from the Lewiston police.

Police determined that the Toyota failed to stop at a red light while traveling east on Bryden Avenue and crashed into the Subaru. The Toyota left the roadway and struck an Avista utility box, which caused a loss of power to the traffic light. The vehicle came to rest against a house on the 700 block of Bryden Avenue, which caused minor exterior damage to the house, according to the news release.