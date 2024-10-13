Sections
Local NewsOctober 14, 2024

Crash in Lewiston Orchards temporarily knocks out traffic light

Minor injuries sustained in incident Saturday

Lewiston Tribune
Two drivers were injured and a traffic light at a busy Lewiston Orchards intersection was temporarily out of commission as the result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

The wreck happened when a 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by Mary Gregory, 82, of Lewiston, collided with a 2021 Subaru driven by Christine Connerley, 66. The collision happened at the intersection of Bryden Avenue and Seventh Street, according to a news release from the Lewiston police.

Police determined that the Toyota failed to stop at a red light while traveling east on Bryden Avenue and crashed into the Subaru. The Toyota left the roadway and struck an Avista utility box, which caused a loss of power to the traffic light. The vehicle came to rest against a house on the 700 block of Bryden Avenue, which caused minor exterior damage to the house, according to the news release.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, but "both drivers and passengers walked away with minor injuries," according to the news release.

Roads near the crash were closed for about an hour after the incident.

Lewiston police, Lewiston streets employees and Avista Utilities workers responded to the crash.

