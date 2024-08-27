Creating world changers

Heidi Cornell led her class of third graders into the gym at Orchards Elementary for an assembly Thursday afternoon.
As the kids fidgeted from their seats on the floor, she leaned against the wall, listening to Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield praise the school’s prolific use and implementation of professional learning communities (PLC).
Then Critchfield started talking about one teacher specifically, the way she goes above and beyond for her students, finding at least one thing each child is passionate about and encouraging that spark in them.
Hundreds of tiny heads whipped around as Critchfield announced Cornell as Idaho’s next teacher of the year.
Cornell stood stunned, a hug from a coworker loosening her from her surprise. It wasn’t until a few minutes later when Principal Jennifer Gomez came out with a $10,000 check from CapEd Credit Union that the gym erupted into cheers.
Cornell has always been a helper. She thought about becoming a nurse or a teacher but when she started working with kids, the decision was easy, she said.
The times when all the hard work of building relationships and teaching leads to an “aha” moment, where the student just gets it, is what she lives for, Cornell said.
She taught for just one year before having her son and deciding to stay home to raise her children, giving her a whole new view on education as a parent, she said.
Then in 2009 when her youngest daughter, Kayla Stockton, was in high school, she went back to teaching.
“She has really blossomed,” Stockton said.
With every new responsibility, like serving as the school’s professional learning community lead or head teacher, Cornell rises to the occasion, Stockton said. Gomez, the principal, said Cornell exudes kindness, not only with her students but her peers as well.
“She’s one of the most giving humans you will ever meet,” Gomez said.
Cornell doesn’t just rely on kindness to help her connect with her students; she thinks intentionally about connecting with them.
“My personal mission is that you feel deeply loved when you are with me,” Cornell wrote in her application for teacher of the year. “My mission helps me to remember ALL students and how they leave my classroom each year.”
She takes the time to attend students’ sporting events, musical concerts or just simply write them a note. Those extra moments, Cornell said, are meant to show students that learning is a part of life, not just something they do in the classroom.
“It’s those pieces that actually make the classroom worthwhile because then you’re teaching the kids that life is outside the classroom,” Cornell said. “It’s not just learning, learning, learning. I’m a big proponent that they are world changers and so I want them to see me in the real world.”
The Idaho Department of Education has honored a teacher of the year since 1959.
The selected teacher usually travels to Washington, D.C., and around the state, meeting with legislators, teachers and stakeholders to advocate for teachers and education. The current teacher of the year, Trent Van Lueven, has been to the White House three times this year, Critchfield said.
When Critchfield as took over as superintendent of public instruction, she looked at the program and it’s $1,500 stipend and thought “Gosh is that the best we can do for the best educator in our state?”
Her team found a sponsor to increase the monetary award for the honoree.
In a time when education has become extremely politicized, Critchfield said programs like teacher of the year are key for honoring the hard work educators do every day.
“For us to be able to change that narrative and get people to speak positively about education and educators: it’s a win,” Critchfield said. “Not only for adult but for kids.”
