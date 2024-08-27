Creating world changers

Heidi Cornell led her class of third graders into the gym at Orchards Elementary for an assembly Thursday afternoon.

As the kids fidgeted from their seats on the floor, she leaned against the wall, listening to Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield praise the school’s prolific use and implementation of professional learning communities (PLC).

Then Critchfield started talking about one teacher specifically, the way she goes above and beyond for her students, finding at least one thing each child is passionate about and encouraging that spark in them.

Hundreds of tiny heads whipped around as Critchfield announced Cornell as Idaho’s next teacher of the year.

Cornell stood stunned, a hug from a coworker loosening her from her surprise. It wasn’t until a few minutes later when Principal Jennifer Gomez came out with a $10,000 check from CapEd Credit Union that the gym erupted into cheers.

Cornell has always been a helper. She thought about becoming a nurse or a teacher but when she started working with kids, the decision was easy, she said.

The times when all the hard work of building relationships and teaching leads to an “aha” moment, where the student just gets it, is what she lives for, Cornell said.

She taught for just one year before having her son and deciding to stay home to raise her children, giving her a whole new view on education as a parent, she said.

Then in 2009 when her youngest daughter, Kayla Stockton, was in high school, she went back to teaching.

“She has really blossomed,” Stockton said.

With every new responsibility, like serving as the school’s professional learning community lead or head teacher, Cornell rises to the occasion, Stockton said. Gomez, the principal, said Cornell exudes kindness, not only with her students but her peers as well.