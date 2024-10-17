Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 17, 2024

Culdesac asking voters for approval of a bond to pay for water system improvements

Voters in Culdesac will decide on whether or not to let the city pay for improvements to the water system Nov. 5.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The bond will be no more than $800,000 and will be used to pay for improvements to the water system. The city already has $143,809 from water system revenues and $591,761 from sewer system revenues so there will be no tax on property values. The city is asking voters to approve the issuing of bonds to pay for the water system improvements. The bond will be over a term that won’t exceed 40 years, but could be less.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Lewiston man sentenced for battery, disturbing the peace
Local NewsOct. 17
Early voting available in Nez Perce County
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho resets Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Related
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Moscow intersection closed for construction
Local NewsOct. 16
Moscow intersection closed for construction
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Local NewsOct. 16
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
United flights up in the air
Local NewsOct. 16
United flights up in the air
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy