The bond will be no more than $800,000 and will be used to pay for improvements to the water system. The city already has $143,809 from water system revenues and $591,761 from sewer system revenues so there will be no tax on property values. The city is asking voters to approve the issuing of bonds to pay for the water system improvements. The bond will be over a term that won’t exceed 40 years, but could be less.