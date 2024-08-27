Daniels enters UPS ‘Circle of Honor’ for 25 years of safe driving

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

GRANGEVILLE — Local UPS driver Jay Daniels joined a prestigious club Jan. 9 when he rolled into work following his route.

Daniels entered the UPS “Circle of Honor” for 25 years of safe driving.

“You are only one of 14 people in the state of Idaho to have this honor,” center manager Geoff Newman said at a celebration held Jan. 10. “We are fortunate to have two of you here in this center.” Jesse Fugate, a driver who has been on the job 27 years, is also in the Circle of Honor.

Newman said this class of drivers is “very elite.”

“You are industrial athletes,” he told the group. “Take the methods we use seriously, because, even though it might sound cliché, you want to get to your most important stop every night, and that’s home. Don’t do it for UPS, do it for yourself.”

Daniels graduated from Grangeville High School in 1993 and began working as a peak-time driver for UPS in 1994, doing this through 1996. He was hired part-time in 1997, and then became a full-time driver in 2000.

How has he gone 25 years without an accident?

“Defensive driving,” Daniels said. “And looking at what’s in front of me, always being aware, out on the prairie, especially.” He said slowing down a little when you need to didn’t hurt, either.

Daniels said the best part of his job is the customers he has gotten to know during the past 25-plus years. He drives the Craigmont, Winchester, Reubens-Gifford, Nezperce route.

“I’ve seen generations, and met some great people,” he said.

He also thanked his colleagues.

“This means a lot to me,” he said. He was given a UPS leather bomber jacket reserved for the inner circle members, as well as a coin, hat, plaque and additional memorabilia.

What does Daniels plan to do now?

“Drive five more years like this, then retire,” he smiled.

— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday

Home prices level off, but remain high

McCALL — The price of homes from Cascade to New Meadows stayed roughly the same last year, down 1% from 2023, but the market holds little good news for buyers looking for affordable housing, according to data from the Mountain Central Association of Realtors.

While the median sale price remained similar to the previous year at $748,000, there was a 16% rise in the number of sales, mostly in the second home and vacation rental market, said Steve Jones, a real estate agent for Amherst Madison Real Estate in McCall.