Local NewsJanuary 1, 2025

Dead body found in Pullman structure fire

Deceased male appears to not be a college student or connected with the university

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Debris from a small structure fire covers the ground where Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male Tuesday morning in Pullman. Two doors and a window were cut out as responders worked to extinguish the fire.
A Pullman firefighter documents details around the scene of a structure fire along the 400 block of Maple Street, where a deceased male was discovered Tuesday morning in Pullman.
Doors were cut out of a structure by first responders to a fire where Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male Tuesday morning in Pullman.
Officials with the Pullman Police Department, Pullman Fire Department and Whitman County Coroner gather along the 400 block of Maple Street after firefighters discovered a deceased male inside a burning structure Tuesday morning in Pullman. An investigation into the death was turned over to the Whitman County Coroner and Pullman Police after the fire was contained.
Pullman firefighters remain at the scene of a structure fire along the 400 block of Maple Street where a deceased male was discovered Tuesday morning in Pullman. An investigation into the death was turned over to the Whitman County Coroner and Pullman Police after the fire was contained.
City of Pullman staff, including Fire Chief Mike Heston, left, survey the site of a structure fire along the 400 block of Maple Street, where a deceased male was discovered Tuesday morning in Pullman. An investigation into the death was turned over to the Whitman County Coroner and Pullman Police after the fire was contained.
Debris from a small structure fire covers the ground where Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male Tuesday morning in Pullman. Two doors and a window were cut out as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
A water hose snakes up the driveway of a home along the 400 block of Maple Street to a shed where Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male inside the burning structure Tuesday morning in Pullman.
PULLMAN — Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male inside a small structure that was on fire Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Maple Street.

Firefighters contained the fire and turned over the death investigation to the Whitman County coroner and Pullman Police, according to a City of Pullman news release. The coroner will identify the deceased male and the cause of death.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7 a.m. following a report of smoke coming from a small structure near apartment buildings on College Hill. The fire was contained to that structure and the surrounding apartments were not damaged. Most of those apartment units were not occupied because it is winter break for Washington State University students.

Firefighters found the structure filled with debris that made it difficult to enter. Discarded cigarettes and electrical extension cords were also found.

The deceased male appears to not be a college student or connected with the university.

According to the news release, fire officials will check with city building inspectors to determine if the structure was an approved residence. They said a power line was connected to a nearby apartment and there was an electric meter attached to the damaged structure.

Traffic on Whitman and Maiden Lane was diverted for several hours while fire equipment and emergency vehicles were present. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

