Dead body found in Pullman structure fire

PULLMAN — Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male inside a small structure that was on fire Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Maple Street.

Firefighters contained the fire and turned over the death investigation to the Whitman County coroner and Pullman Police, according to a City of Pullman news release. The coroner will identify the deceased male and the cause of death.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7 a.m. following a report of smoke coming from a small structure near apartment buildings on College Hill. The fire was contained to that structure and the surrounding apartments were not damaged. Most of those apartment units were not occupied because it is winter break for Washington State University students.