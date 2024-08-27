Sections
Local NewsJanuary 2, 2025

Dead body found in Pullman structure fire identified

According to a news release from the Whitman County Corner’s Office, the individual was Steven Paul Sargent

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The Whitman County Corner’s Office confirmed the identity of the 60-year-old man involved in the incident in the 400 block of Maple Street in Pullman Tuesday.

According to a news release sent Wednesday by the Whitman County Corner’s Office, the individual is Steven Paul Sargent. The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the news release. No additional information is available at this time.

Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male inside a small structure that was on fire Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Maple Street.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7 a.m. following a report of smoke coming from a small structure near apartment buildings on College Hill. The fire was contained to that structure and the surrounding apartments were not damaged. Most of those apartment units were not occupied because it is winter break for Washington State University students.

Firefighters found the structure filled with debris that made it difficult to enter. Discarded cigarettes and electrical extension cords were also found.

According to the news release, fire officials will check with city building inspectors to determine if the structure was an approved residence. They said a power line was connected to a nearby apartment and there was an electric meter attached to the damaged structure.

