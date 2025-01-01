Dead body found in Pullman structure fire identified

The Whitman County Corner’s Office confirmed the identity of the 60-year-old man involved in the incident in the 400 block of Maple Street in Pullman Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Whitman County Corner’s Office, the individual is Steven Paul Sargent. The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the news release. No additional information is available at this time.

Pullman firefighters discovered a deceased male inside a small structure that was on fire Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Maple Street.