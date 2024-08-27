Deadline to register to vote

The deadline for Idahoans to register online to vote in next month’s general election is Friday.
The state’s residents can register at VoteIdaho.gov/voter-registration, or at their county’s election office. They will need one form of photo identification to register, as well as proof of residency.
Registered voters will also need to update their rwwegistration if they have moved, changed their name or if they have not voted in the past four years. Idahoans can look up their status at VoteIdaho.gov/voter-registration.
Those seeking to vote can also registered on Election Day at their polling place. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5.