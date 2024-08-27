Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Deadline to register to vote

More Idahoans under 30 have registered in last month than any other age group

The deadline for Idahoans to register online to vote in next month’s general election is Friday.

The state’s residents can register at VoteIdaho.gov/voter-registration, or at their county’s election office. They will need one form of photo identification to register, as well as proof of residency.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Registered voters will also need to update their rwwegistration if they have moved, changed their name or if they have not voted in the past four years. Idahoans can look up their status at VoteIdaho.gov/voter-registration.

Those seeking to vote can also registered on Election Day at their polling place. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 8
State Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Convention Opens To...
Local NewsOct. 8
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Local NewsOct. 8
Man dies in wreck in rural Idaho County
Local NewsOct. 8
Region Gets Soaking Rain
Related
Traffic study looks at improving safety on Thain Road
Local NewsOct. 8
Traffic study looks at improving safety on Thain Road
Moscow council approves annexation for business park
Local NewsOct. 8
Moscow council approves annexation for business park
Tribe ‘refuses to tolerate’ Foreman remark
Local NewsOct. 8
Tribe ‘refuses to tolerate’ Foreman remark
League of Women Voters plan two candidate forums
Local NewsOct. 8
League of Women Voters plan two candidate forums
Bill Townsend Wins Final Race
Local NewsOct. 8
Bill Townsend Wins Final Race
Pullman copsrecommend minor charges in Austin case
Local NewsOct. 8
Pullman copsrecommend minor charges in Austin case
Nice weather; chance of bugs
Local NewsOct. 8
Nice weather; chance of bugs
Pullman hospital welcomes new physician
Local NewsOct. 8
Pullman hospital welcomes new physician
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy