Debate over lawmaker salaries continues

BOISE — There was a clear divide between some new lawmakers and veteran legislators during the 30 minutes of debate Thursday before the House voted overwhelmingly to approve a resolution allowing lawmakers to donate their salaries toward a tax relief fund.

Although the concurrent resolution did not mention legislator pay raises, debate centered on the November decision by the Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation to bring up legislator pay by 22% — or around $5,000 — to $25,000 a year.

Per Idaho law, legislators cannot set their own pay but they may choose to reject the citizen’s committee’s pay raise by the 25th legislative day, which would be Jan. 30.

“If you think that you, individually as an individual, are paid too much or you think that raises are not appropriate, then take your money that you are getting and donate it to a tax relief fund back to the taxpayers,” said HCR 4 sponsor, Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian.

On the other side of the rotunda, the Senate recently approved a resolution to reject the pay raise, with bill sponsor Sen. Christy Zito, R-Mountain Home, saying a raise at this time was “simply inappropriate.”

A number of new legislators stood in the House on Thursday to debate against Monks’ resolution, arguing that it de facto accepted the pay raise from the citizens’ committee, which they opposed because other Idahoans may be struggling under inflation.

“We have seen the government provide a raise for itself, insulating itself from the consequences of reality, what people are feeling, disconnecting us,” freshman legislator Rep. David Leavitt, R-Twin Falls, said. “And now we’re seeing a precedent that’s being created where we see our state agencies, government employees, wanting raises, wanting more of our taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

Lawmakers this session will also consider pay increases for state employees, although the budget-writing committee has yet to decide on how to go about that. The governor this year recommended raising employee pay by 5% or by $1.55 an hour, with additional raises for IT/engineering staff to improve recruitment and retention.

Rep. Faye Thompson, R-McCall, also opposed the resolution, saying the raises were too much and they shouldn’t have been done this year. Thompson is also in her first year.

Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he supported the pay raise because the pay rate is not reasonable for someone who’s trying to support a family. Mendive is in his seventh term in the Legislature.

“We’re supposed to be a citizen Legislature as such,” Mendive said. “You need to make it possible for citizens to participate.”