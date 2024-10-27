Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 26, 2024

‘Deep corners and shadows’: Exhibit will be on display until January at Pullman church.

Ludmila Pawlowska show, ‘Icons in Transformation,’ to remain a while longer

Emily Pearce
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Icons and paintings sit on pedestals Thursday in a hall at St. James Episcopal Church as part of Ludmila Pawlowskas traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation.
Icons and paintings sit on pedestals Thursday in a hall at St. James Episcopal Church as part of Ludmila Pawlowskas traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pieces from Ludmila Pawlowskas traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation, are hung Thursday in the sanctuary of St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.
Pieces from Ludmila Pawlowskas traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation, are hung Thursday in the sanctuary of St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
An interview with Ludmila Pawlowska on her exhibit, Icons in Transformation, is visible from a cut out in one of the pieces in the exhibit Thursday at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.,
An interview with Ludmila Pawlowska on her exhibit, Icons in Transformation, is visible from a cut out in one of the pieces in the exhibit Thursday at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Large panels hang Thursday between pieces of Ludmila Pawlowskas traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation, at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.
Large panels hang Thursday between pieces of Ludmila Pawlowskas traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation, at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pieces from Ludmila Pawlowskas traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation, are displayed Thursday in the sanctuary of St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.
Pieces from Ludmila Pawlowskas traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation, are displayed Thursday in the sanctuary of St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A statement from abstract expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska hangs Thursday next to a piece in her traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation, at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.
A statement from abstract expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska hangs Thursday next to a piece in her traveling exhibit, Icons in Transformation, at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Mary Flores, primary coordinator for Ludmila Pawlowska�s traveling exhibit, �Icons in Transformation,� stands alongside pieces of the exhibit Thursday at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.,
Mary Flores, primary coordinator for Ludmila Pawlowska�s traveling exhibit, �Icons in Transformation,� stands alongside pieces of the exhibit Thursday at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — An internationally recognized gallery viewed by millions will be staying in Pullman for a little longer.

Originally scheduled to depart in early November, the “Icons in Transformation” exhibit will be on display until January at the St. James Episcopal Church.

It can be viewed for free between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Kazakh and Russian-born artist Ludmila Pawlowska’s exhibit has toured churches, cathedrals and museums across Europe and the U.S. for many years.

Mary Flores, St. James church member and primary coordinator of the exhibit, said Pawlowska’s work aims to inspire self discovery and introspection, while helping people connect with the world and themselves.

Pawlowska’s artistic talent was recognized at the early age of 15. She moved away from her family when she chose to study at the Kalinin Art Academy in Moscow.

Her artistic style evolved throughout her career, but her work drastically changed when her mom suddenly died.

Pawlowska considers her mother as her soulmate, but they had been separated for much of her life. When her mother finally came to visit Pawlowska after starting an art center in Sweden with her husband, Jan Lech, she experienced a massive stroke.

Pawlowska began a spiritual journey, visiting Russian monasteries that inspired a new era of work.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She began painting Russian and traditional icons, all prepared on blocks of wood with several layers of gesso before including different elements.

Flores said Pawlowska’s work is symbolic — she uses similar colors as the icons and traditions where blue represents divinity, red means passion and gold is divine light. She will also cut through her artwork to invite viewers to look through the piece.

The installation is by far the largest the church has hosted, Flores said. The collection features nearly 200 pieces using multiple mediums like cloth, limestone, metal, glass and more.

“Her work is heavily textured,” she said. “You’re looking into deep corners and shadows. It’s an image very accessible to you, it’s almost like you’re being seen.”

Her gallery also connects with conflicts the world is facing. Flores said much of Pawlowska’s work includes gold and blue, representing the Ukrainian flag. Pawlowska has Ukrainian roots on both sides of her family, and feels the struggles the country has been facing in recent years deeply. She has dedicated the exhibit to Ukraine, all profits made from artwork sales go toward Ukrainian relief and families who have been displaced by the current conflict.

Flores said the church has anticipated the exhibit for years, but scheduling was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She encourages everyone to visit the gallery regardless of religious background.

“Anyone can find this inspirational,” she said.

More information about the “Icons in Transformation” art exhibit is available at stjamespullman.org.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 27
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Local NewsOct. 27
Student-led initiative working to provide support to young p...
Local NewsOct. 27
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bengals launch effort to build new athlet...
Local NewsOct. 27
Area Support Groups
Related
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Idaho elections
Local NewsOct. 27
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Idaho elections
New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex
Local NewsOct. 26
New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex
McCann, Carter-Goodheart prep for rematch
Local NewsOct. 26
McCann, Carter-Goodheart prep for rematch
Up front: Sometimes, prepping for a vet visit is just like herding cats
Local NewsOct. 26
Up front: Sometimes, prepping for a vet visit is just like herding cats
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial
Local NewsOct. 26
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Local NewsOct. 26
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Local NewsOct. 25
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Local NewsOct. 25
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy