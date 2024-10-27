PULLMAN — An internationally recognized gallery viewed by millions will be staying in Pullman for a little longer.
Originally scheduled to depart in early November, the “Icons in Transformation” exhibit will be on display until January at the St. James Episcopal Church.
It can be viewed for free between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Kazakh and Russian-born artist Ludmila Pawlowska’s exhibit has toured churches, cathedrals and museums across Europe and the U.S. for many years.
Mary Flores, St. James church member and primary coordinator of the exhibit, said Pawlowska’s work aims to inspire self discovery and introspection, while helping people connect with the world and themselves.
Pawlowska’s artistic talent was recognized at the early age of 15. She moved away from her family when she chose to study at the Kalinin Art Academy in Moscow.
Her artistic style evolved throughout her career, but her work drastically changed when her mom suddenly died.
Pawlowska considers her mother as her soulmate, but they had been separated for much of her life. When her mother finally came to visit Pawlowska after starting an art center in Sweden with her husband, Jan Lech, she experienced a massive stroke.
Pawlowska began a spiritual journey, visiting Russian monasteries that inspired a new era of work.
She began painting Russian and traditional icons, all prepared on blocks of wood with several layers of gesso before including different elements.
Flores said Pawlowska’s work is symbolic — she uses similar colors as the icons and traditions where blue represents divinity, red means passion and gold is divine light. She will also cut through her artwork to invite viewers to look through the piece.
The installation is by far the largest the church has hosted, Flores said. The collection features nearly 200 pieces using multiple mediums like cloth, limestone, metal, glass and more.
“Her work is heavily textured,” she said. “You’re looking into deep corners and shadows. It’s an image very accessible to you, it’s almost like you’re being seen.”
Her gallery also connects with conflicts the world is facing. Flores said much of Pawlowska’s work includes gold and blue, representing the Ukrainian flag. Pawlowska has Ukrainian roots on both sides of her family, and feels the struggles the country has been facing in recent years deeply. She has dedicated the exhibit to Ukraine, all profits made from artwork sales go toward Ukrainian relief and families who have been displaced by the current conflict.
Flores said the church has anticipated the exhibit for years, but scheduling was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She encourages everyone to visit the gallery regardless of religious background.
“Anyone can find this inspirational,” she said.
More information about the “Icons in Transformation” art exhibit is available at stjamespullman.org.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.