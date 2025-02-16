Despite the loss, memories remain

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

STITES — Drivers on Idaho Highway 13, between Stites and Sally Ann Road, can see the construction of two new houses on the west shore of the South Fork, the same site where Lanalee Anderson’s large log home was consumed by fire last March. A large collection of original art, artifacts and items from her travels around the world, and family memorabilia were destroyed that night when a gas explosion set off the fire. Awakened by the blast, Anderson immediately ran outside to save her dogs and was unharmed, but one of the dogs was badly burned as the five labradoodles climbed the kennel fencing to escape.

The decision to rebuild was heart-wrenching for Anderson, who was not sure she would be able to handle it emotionally. Her only son, Andy, had died from an unexpected illness two years before the fire.

“It was hard for me to rebuild because it was Andy’s house, too,” she said. “We owned it together. Now I’m rebuilding this fabulous place, and he doesn’t get to see it.

“I think about the precious things I have carried around with me forever,” Anderson said. “I had decided to leave everything to Andy, so I took pictures of it all because it was overdecorated with a lot of incredible stuff. I lost my phone last summer with pictures of Andy and the house, and when I went to get a new one, they said I wasn’t getting anything back. But you know what? The pictures just popped in and loaded up! They didn’t even try the cloud, so I don’t know how that happened, but I have them all.”

Anderson credits her contractor, Jeremy Wells, owner of Bar E Builders in Stites, for encouraging her to continue with the rebuilding. He and his employee Jim Brando’s support and optimism convinced her to go forward.

“Jeremy knew my son and told me that Andy would never want me to be sad about it. He would want me to be happy.

“They have been the best thing about this whole experience,” she stated.

Anderson and her friend, Chuck Melgin, began the cleanup of the burned house when the sun came up the morning of the fire. She had been in contact with her insurance and the fire marshal was there that day, too.

She contacted Bar E Builders of Stites for a bid when she learned they had a crane, and even though the firefighting equipment was unable to cross the bridge, the crane was able to be brought across through the river.

“I never saw anything burn so fast as those logs!” Anderson said about the fire. “So, I’ll never build a log house again. I asked Jeremy if he could do metal siding, and he said, ‘We can do that.’ ”

The guest house was first to begin, and it is drywalled and painted inside, just needing flooring, some fix-it things, and the bath and kitchen fixtures installed.

The tall pines along the river shore were damaged from the fire but remained standing afterward; they were taken down at the suggestion of the fire marshal to prevent them from falling later.