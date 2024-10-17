District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities

Contestants for the Washington State House District 9 Position 1 believe that rural communities need a larger presence in the Washington state Legislature.

Incumbent Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, will face opponent Patrick Miller, D-Cheney, for the two-year term.

Appointed in 2015, Dye is pursuing a fifth term in the upcoming November general election.

Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, is also up for reelection. He will essentially be reelected after garnering no challengers for the four-year term Washington state Senate District 9 seat.

When Dye, 63, isn’t kept busy by legislative work, she helps her husband with their family farm. She has a strong background in agriculture, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in plant science and crop management from the University of Idaho.

Her other elected experience includes serving as ranking member on the House Environment and Energy Committee and as a member of the Appropriations and Capital Budget Committees.

Miller, 45, is a station lieutenant at the Spokane County Fire District 3, who also works as a consultant and cybersecurity expert. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from Eastern Washington University.

While this would be Miller’s first elected office, he said he has leadership experience managing and building a team of 40 people at Raytheon Technologies. He said that work in computer science is all about understanding complex systems and uncovering the root cause of failures, and he plans to approach legislation in a similar way.

Miller said that as he’s watched small communities struggle and storefronts remain empty in downtowns and after seeing no change on this side of the state, he decided to run for elected office.

Dye said this year was a rigorous session, and she is ready for another. She’s developed the skills needed to advocate for eastern Washington, she said, and she wants to continue giving rural communities a voice in Olympia.

Miller would like to tackle service deserts in the region by improving access to health care and child care.