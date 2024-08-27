Downtown City Well Still Producing Sand With Water

Sand in the water from the 4th St. well interfered with washing operations at Lewiston pea processing plants and backed up toilets at the Tribune Publishing Co. building last summer.

Watson said a large pump installed at the start of the pea processing season last summer had pumped 2-million gallons a day since its installation but the flow still hadn’t cleared. During the test yesterday, efforts were made to catch sand in strainers but a small amount still got through. The pump had been turned off since the end of the summer season.

This story was published in the Oct. 15, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.