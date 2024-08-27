Dozens show up for wind farm confab

COLFAX — The Whitman County Commission took suggestions from area residents on changes to its commercial wind energy ordinance.

Dozens filed into the organization’s public hearing Monday evening in Colfax to share what rules should be included regarding the advancing plans for a wind farm west of Kamiak Butte, as well as any other wind energy developments.

The meeting was a popular one. Guests were seen bringing in more seating to accommodate for an overwhelming crowd.

The hearing was requested by commissioners last month after the organization approved a temporary moratorium concerning commercial wind energy. Commissioners signed the ordinance to delay the proposed Harvest Hills Wind Project and other wind energy generating facility developments.

The moratorium lasts until July, which will give commissioners enough time to consider necessary zoning rules and amendments on wind energy projects that haven’t been updated in over a decade.

Over the past year, Whitman County’s rural community has voiced concerns at several commissioner meetings. A local organization, Save the Palouse, created a petition against the project that has garnered over 3,500 signatures.

Steelhead Americas, an Oregon energy company, wants to build 45 wind turbines on private land west of the local landmark and south of Washington State Route 272.

The company claims the $300 million wind farm would generate about 200 megawatts of clean energy, produce millions in tax revenue for the county and create jobs during its 30-year lifespan.

Residents have long advocated a moratorium to stop wind farm plans. Until recently, commissioners have avoided fighting the project to keep the permitting process legal.

At any point, Steelhead Americas can seek approval through the State of Washington’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council. The process would override local zoning codes and county view processes, but the company has reiterated its commitment to county processes throughout the development.