Dozens show up for wind farm confab

COLFAX — The Whitman County Commission took suggestions from area residents on changes to its commercial wind energy ordinance.
Dozens filed into the organization’s public hearing Monday evening in Colfax to share what rules should be included regarding the advancing plans for a wind farm west of Kamiak Butte, as well as any other wind energy developments.
The meeting was a popular one. Guests were seen bringing in more seating to accommodate for an overwhelming crowd.
The hearing was requested by commissioners last month after the organization approved a temporary moratorium concerning commercial wind energy. Commissioners signed the ordinance to delay the proposed Harvest Hills Wind Project and other wind energy generating facility developments.
The moratorium lasts until July, which will give commissioners enough time to consider necessary zoning rules and amendments on wind energy projects that haven’t been updated in over a decade.
Over the past year, Whitman County’s rural community has voiced concerns at several commissioner meetings. A local organization, Save the Palouse, created a petition against the project that has garnered over 3,500 signatures.
Steelhead Americas, an Oregon energy company, wants to build 45 wind turbines on private land west of the local landmark and south of Washington State Route 272.
The company claims the $300 million wind farm would generate about 200 megawatts of clean energy, produce millions in tax revenue for the county and create jobs during its 30-year lifespan.
Residents have long advocated a moratorium to stop wind farm plans. Until recently, commissioners have avoided fighting the project to keep the permitting process legal.
At any point, Steelhead Americas can seek approval through the State of Washington’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council. The process would override local zoning codes and county view processes, but the company has reiterated its commitment to county processes throughout the development.
During the hearing, several people asked commissioners to hold wind energy projects to the same standard the county does its residents. Many voiced it’s hard to build property with current codes that upholds the Palouse’s beauty and courtesy of neighbors. They hope the ordinance is as thorough as the regulations they abide by.
A handful brought attention to wind turbines possibly decreasing property and home value. A few requested housing taxes in the vicinity be adjusted accordingly.
Some want the area to be rezoned from residential and agricultural to industrial land. They said turbines are heavy machinery and should be treated appropriately.
Others questioned if Kamiak Butte could be zoned as a cultural, historic area to protect it. Several people asked to regulate how close turbines can be to the landmark to lessen impacts on its aesthetics.
Many were concerned about the wind farm’s effects on local airports, like the Port of Whitman Business Air Center in Colfax, and flight traffic between Spokane and Pullman. They requested the company and landowners with turbines on their property be responsible for liability insurance if any mishaps occurred.
A few touched on fire safety and requested regulations and procedures to mitigate the risk of harm to farmland and property nearby. They said lithium batteries used to store energy, and the turbines, have the potential to start fires. Some also asked the company and landowners to be responsible for insurance if a situation arises.
Other concerns raised included harm to bats and birds, light and noise pollution, as well as impacts to farmland in the area.
A handful of comments were in support of the wind farm. Residents proposed commissioners stay close to the state’s code, and not regulate too heavily with the potential of the company seeking state approval that nullifies local processes.
Commissioners will review input from the public hearing to direct the Whitman County Planning Commission in creating new regulations.
