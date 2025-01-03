Driver ejected into river lucky to be alive

GREER — A man injured when he was ejected from his pickup truck and landed in the Clearwater River near Greer is lucky to have survived, according to rescuers.

Kamiah Fire Rescue EMS Chief Billy Monahan said the unnamed man was ejected through the sunroof when his truck rolled off U.S. Highway 12 on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

“He is super lucky he landed in the water. There are huge boulders in that area of the river. If he would have landed on hard ground, he would have been in a much more severe condition.”

Monahan noted the truck stopped before reaching the river and the man would have been better off if seat belts had kept him in the vehicle.