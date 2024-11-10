Sections
Local NewsNovember 10, 2024

Driver escapes Friday night car fire in Clarkston after rear-end collision

Lewiston Tribune
Asotin County Fire District 1

A driver was able to escape a car fire after a rear-end collision.

A Volkswagen Beetle caught fire after a rear-end collision around 7 p.m. Friday on 15th Street in Clarkston. Asotin County Fire District 1 rescue crews responded to the scene, according to a Facebook post from the fire district.

When fire and emergency medical service crews arrived, the driver was out of the car and there were no injuries. The Volkswagen was fully engulfed and not threatening any structures. Only one person was in the vehicle when the incident took place.

Firefighters were on scene for about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire and the car was a total loss, according to the Facebook post.

