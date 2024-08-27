Now that the Aht’Wy Interchange has been completed near the Clearwater River Casino, officials are reminding travelers to use it.
The $25 million project officially opened in late November on U.S. Highway 95/12 east of Lewiston, but officers have spotted motorists disregard road closures and traffic signs in the area in order to make risky turns.
According to a news release sent Monday by the Idaho Transportation Department, some eastbound drivers on U.S. 95/12 have been seen illegally crossing the unpaved median to turn left into the access near the Nez Perce Express gas station, rather than traveling a half-mile farther to use the interchange.
“Some have even waited in oncoming traffic to make the prohibited turn, risking head-on crashes,” according to the news release.
ITD has increased signage and added barriers to deter travelers from making such dangerous maneuvers.
The western access to Aht’Wy Plaza near the gas station is a one-way road and doesn’t allow left turns of any kind. Drivers looking to turn left into the plaza or to exit the gas station should use the interchange, according to the news release.
“Drivers must pay attention to posted signage and recognize that this is a change,” Nez Perce Tribal Chief of Police Mark Bensen said in the news release. “While adjustments take time, using the interchange correctly is essential for everyone’s safety. This solution is designed to be safer for all drivers and reduce the risk of serious crashes.”
The highway near the casino has been especially dangerous over the decades, with nine fatalities happening in the area since 2004, according to past Tribune reporting.