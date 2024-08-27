Now that the Aht’Wy Interchange has been completed near the Clearwater River Casino, officials are reminding travelers to use it.

The $25 million project officially opened in late November on U.S. Highway 95/12 east of Lewiston, but officers have spotted motorists disregard road closures and traffic signs in the area in order to make risky turns.

According to a news release sent Monday by the Idaho Transportation Department, some eastbound drivers on U.S. 95/12 have been seen illegally crossing the unpaved median to turn left into the access near the Nez Perce Express gas station, rather than traveling a half-mile farther to use the interchange.

“Some have even waited in oncoming traffic to make the prohibited turn, risking head-on crashes,” according to the news release.