Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
PhotosJanuary 28, 2025

Ducks on ice

A flock of ducks meander over the frozen surface of a pond Monday in Lewiston

A flock of ducks meander over the frozen surface of a pond Monday in Lewiston. Temperatures reached 20 degrees and below in the region the night before.
A flock of ducks meander over the frozen surface of a pond Monday in Lewiston. Temperatures reached 20 degrees and below in the region the night before.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Lots to say
PhotosJan. 26
Lots to say
BIG PICTURE: Spotlight on nature
PhotosJan. 26
BIG PICTURE: Spotlight on nature
Ahead: baseball season
PhotosJan. 25
Ahead: baseball season
Sewing some comfort
PhotosJan. 25
Sewing some comfort
Vehicle fire near Jollymore’s
PhotosJan. 24
Vehicle fire near Jollymore’s
Winter hues
PhotosJan. 24
Winter hues
Biking buddies
PhotosJan. 24
Biking buddies
Honoring an icon
PhotosJan. 23
Honoring an icon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy