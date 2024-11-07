Early results show Republicans retaining District 6

Republicans have retained control of District 6, preliminary results show.

Sen. Dan Foreman led Democratic challenger Julia Parker with 14,847 votes, or 53.3%, compared to Parker’s 12,986, preliminary results show. Foreman has served one term in the Senate and previously also served from 2016-18.

“The people have spoken,” Foreman said in a phone interview just after midnight Wednesday. “The people reelected me for another term, overwhelmingly, by over 1,500 votes. That’s about a 6.2 percentage winning margin, which is very strong for a competitive district, so I will go back to Boise and do my best to represent the people.

In the race for House Seat A, incumbent Rep. Lori McCann appeared to keep her seat in a rematch against Democratic challenger Trish Carter-Goodheart, preliminary results showed. McCann had 17,794 votes, or 64.8%, according to results reported Wednesday morning.

McCann had previously defeated Carter-Goodheart in 2022. McCann has served in the House since she was appointed to the position by Gov. Brad Little in 2021.