Early voting available in Nez Perce County

Early voting has begun in Nez Perce County and will be available through Nov. 1.
Voting can be done at the Brammer Building, 1125 Idaho St. Voters can also request an absentee ballot to be mailed. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 25.
For more information on early voting or to request an absentee ballot, contact Nez Perce County Clerk Patty Weeks at (208) 799-3020 or visit nezpercecountyelections.gov.
“We anticipate a large voter turnout this year, which could result in wait times on Election Day, November 5th. Voting early is a great way to ensure your voice is heard without the hassle of long lines,” Weeks said in a news release.
As of Wednesday, Weeks said they have received 1,400 absentee ballots and 800 people have voted early.