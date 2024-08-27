‘Eastern Washington is at war,’ senator says

Transgender athletes, cow flatulence, wind turbines and wood stoves are some of the hot topics fanning the flames in Olympia.

The three Republican lawmakers representing the 9th District said they’re fighting fierce battles this session on behalf of eastern Washington residents.

From taxing motorists on mileage to a $25 minimum wage, a wide array of “absurd” Democratic proposals have been launched, said Sen. Mark Schoesler, of Ritzville.

“It’s a war on rural Washington over here,” Schoesler said Thursday in a phone interview. “I’ve lost track of how many bad bills are on the books. I haven’t seen this level of absurdity since the early ’90s.”

One of the bills that makes his blood boil would charge drivers 2.6 cents for every mile driven. Road-usage taxes would be outrageous in the sprawling 9th District, where many residents have long drives for their jobs and health care appointments.

“My mother battled breast cancer, and her treatments were in Spokane,” Schoesler said. “There’s no oncology center in Ritzville. My neighbor’s wife has Stage 4 cancer and has to go to the Post Falls area every week. This proposal is ridiculous for rural residents.”

Raising the minimum wage to $25 per hour with full benefits would be another doozy for employers, said the long-term senator. Business owners in border towns, such as Clarkston and Pullman, could lose their livelihoods if they have to pay entry-level and unskilled workers that much money, plus benefits. The bill could encourage employers to set up shop across the stateline in Idaho, he said.

Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said he’s fielded more calls than ever this winter from constituents who are opposed to a proposed increase in property taxes and the hefty hike in the minimum wage.

“We have our hands full over here,” Schmick said. “People are struggling, and so many of the tax proposals would put more of a squeeze on them.”

In addition to taxes, Schmick is tackling the controversial transgender issue. He is co-sponsoring a bill to make it clear that “biological girls should compete against girls, and biological boys should compete against boys. If we need another category, fine.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports, but Washington has a state rule that ensures equal access to middle and high school sports for transgender students.

“President Trump’s recent Executive Order, and the NCAA saying they will comply at the collegiate level, paves the way for us to address this at the state level. We need a path forward to protect all of our female student-athletes in K-12,” Schmick said.

Another issue he’s committed to is protecting wood stoves from being banned or regulated out of existence. A lot of people in the 9th District rely on wood heat or pellets for their primary source of heat, he said.

“I really struggle with putting more regulations on people trying to keep their families warm and safe,” Schmick said.