Editors To Be Given Tours Of Power Sites

Washington Public Power Supply System yesterday announced plans to take Northwest editors on a tour of the Hanford atomic power plant and proposed dam-sites on the Middle Snake River.

The tour will start in Seattle Nov. 2 with a visit to the fisheries research laboratories of the University of Washington, where the editors will be briefed on the results of experimental breeding work with salmon and trout.

A chartered West Coast Airlines plane will fly the group to Lewiston for a dinner meeting that night at 8 at the Hotel Lewis-Clark. A breakfast briefing session on the Middle Snake River situation will be held the next morning. A flight over the Middle Snake is then scheduled for a reconnaissance of Nez Perce, High Mountain Sheep, Lower Canyon and other dam sites under consideration.