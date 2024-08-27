Sections
FlashbackOctober 15, 2024

Editors To Be Given Tours Of Power Sites

Washington Public Power Supply System yesterday announced plans to take Northwest editors on a tour of the Hanford atomic power plant and proposed dam-sites on the Middle Snake River.

The tour will start in Seattle Nov. 2 with a visit to the fisheries research laboratories of the University of Washington, where the editors will be briefed on the results of experimental breeding work with salmon and trout.

A chartered West Coast Airlines plane will fly the group to Lewiston for a dinner meeting that night at 8 at the Hotel Lewis-Clark. A breakfast briefing session on the Middle Snake River situation will be held the next morning. A flight over the Middle Snake is then scheduled for a reconnaissance of Nez Perce, High Mountain Sheep, Lower Canyon and other dam sites under consideration.

The afternoon of Nov. 3 will be spent at Hanford on a tour of production reactor facilities and the site of the proposed world’s largest atomic power plant.

WPPSS, an organization of public utility districts, will distribute power from a reactor at the Hanford plant. The organization has applied for dam construction permits at the Nez Perce and Mountain Sheep sites on the Snake.

This story was published in the Oct. 15, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

