Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

ELECTION DAY: Polls open in Nez Perce County (WITH VIDEO)

People stream into the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston at 8 a.m. today to cast their ballots in the 2024 general election.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

https://fb.watch/vG1Wsx-i9b/

Related
Idaho’s Summer Food Service Program feeds record number of children
Local NewsNov. 5
Idaho’s Summer Food Service Program feeds record number of children
Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail
Local NewsNov. 5
Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail
Voting in region starts strong
Local NewsNov. 5
Voting in region starts strong
Future of United flights remains uncertain
Local NewsNov. 5
Future of United flights remains uncertain
WSU fraternity member arrested for alleged participation in College Hill assault
Local NewsNov. 5
WSU fraternity member arrested for alleged participation in College Hill assault
Independent candidate for Idaho 6A House seat gives endorsement to Carter-Goodheart
Local NewsNov. 5
Independent candidate for Idaho 6A House seat gives endorsement to Carter-Goodheart
Corps, state to partner in dam studies
Local NewsNov. 5
Corps, state to partner in dam studies
Clarkston High School will have college fair for students
Local NewsNov. 5
Clarkston High School will have college fair for students
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy