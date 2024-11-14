Emotional testimony given in Idaho abortion trial

Four women who experienced pregnancy complications and were denied abortions in Idaho testified Tuesday on the first day of a trial in a case challenging the limited exceptions in Idaho’s abortion bans.

The women, at times tearful and taking moments to regain composure, all described their planned pregnancies that resulted in fatal fetal diagnoses, and their decisions to terminate the pregnancies. An Idaho OB-GYN, who is another plaintiff in the lawsuit, also gave lengthy testimony that stretched into Wednesday on her experiences under the laws.

Attorneys from the Center for Reproductive Rights first filed the lawsuit in Ada County District Court in September 2023 and challenged the fact that Idaho’s ban did not include exemptions to protect the health and future fertility of the mother.

The current felony ban includes an exemption to prevent the death of the mother as well as narrow exceptions for cases of rape and incest with a police report and in the first trimester.

In opening statements, Idaho Activating Division Chief of Civil Litigation and Constitutional Defense James Craig argued the plaintiffs were asking for “the court to declare that women have a right to kill their unborn child for no other reason than the fact the baby is disabled.”

“They’re asking the court to declare that women have a right to kill their baby, their unborn child, anytime they have a risk of infection,” Craig said.

He also argued there’s no constitutional protection to abortion or to protect fertility.

Judge Jason Scott presided over the hearing Tuesday, which lasted from 9 a.m. to around 5 p.m.

Testimony of plaintiffs — women denied abortions amid complications

Testimony on Tuesday was emotional as the women described their pregnancies and subsequent complications due to fetal anomalies or fatal diagnoses. It was also peppered with objections from the state’s attorneys, usually challenging relevance to personal details or “hearsay.” Most, but not all, of the objections were overruled by the judge.

Caldwell resident Jennifer Adkins, former Meridian resident Jillaine St.Michel, former Nampa resident Kayla Smith, and Kuna resident Rebecca Vincen-Brown testified on their experiences going out of state to seek abortions after learning their fetuses were unable to survive outside the womb. Boise-based OB-GYN Dr. Emily Corrigan testified to her experience in providing care amid complications and the uncertainty caused by the laws, as well as fear of steep felony penalties that would threaten prison time.

Adkins took the stand first, describing her second pregnancy during which she learned the fetus had fluid behind the neck and under the skin, and that the pregnancy would likely end in miscarriage and Adkins faced a high risk of mirror syndrome, which would result in her developing similar conditions to her fetus.

Adkins and her husband opted to travel to Portland, Ore., for an abortion.

“We made that decision because it felt like the most compassionate decision we could make for our baby who was not going to survive, and because we had an 18-month-old son that I needed to be here and healthy and able to care for him,” Adkins said.

She said they drove six hours for the appointment, during which she was concerned she would miscarry along the way. Adkins had a second child earlier this year and said she hasn’t ruled out future children, but Idaho’s abortion laws “almost exclusively factor” in that decision-making.

St.Michel, who lived in Meridian at the time, was also in her second planned pregnancy when she found out about complications at around 20 weeks. She found out during a routine ultrasound that her fetus had multiple anomalies in several different organ systems, she said.

St.Michel’s voice wavered as she described the different anomalies, which included issues with the stomach, heart and all the extremities.

“My understanding was the severity of all those issues led to very poor outcomes, that the pregnancy was likely not going to make it to term, but if it did, it definitely would lead to a baby that has no chance of survival,” she said.

She said she received a list of providers in neighboring states, and her husband called close to 20 before the family was able to secure an appointment in Seattle. There were four days between receiving the fetal diagnosis and her appointment, she said.

“It was the worst four days of my life,” she said.

The couple already had a toddler, so her husband had to stay back at the hotel with their child while St.Michel went to the appointment by herself.

St.Michel and her family now live in Minnesota, she said, and she likely wouldn’t return to Idaho until her children are grown because of the state’s abortion laws and her experience.

“Knowing what I went through, knowing what the state’s representatives have decided is acceptable reproductive care for women, I can’t imagine my daughter and son receiving that kind of messaging,” St.Michel said. “I want them to have a belief that women can make decisions about their health care.”

Smith, who now lives in Washington state but previously lived in Nampa, had complications in all three of her pregnancies. She has an auto-immune disease and is predisposed to preeclampsia — a potentially life-threatening complication involving high blood pressure late in pregnancy.

Smith said medication to control it was initially effective but eventually stopped working and her condition continued to worsen in her first pregnancy. Her first child was born prematurely but safely and relatively healthy, she said.

She found out she was pregnant again on Mother’s Day in 2022, she said while taking deep, shaky breaths.

During her second pregnancy, at a routine anatomy scan at around 18 or 19 weeks, physicians found several heart defects in her fetus. Subsequent visits found the heart defects were severe. She received a diagnosis two days after Idaho’s felony ban, known as the “trigger law” as it was triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, went into effect.

There was an option to perform surgery, but no specialist in the area would agree to take the case, Smith said.

She traveled to the University of Washington in Seattle for an induction, because it was important to her to meet the baby, she said. The estimate on the cost of the procedure was between $16,000 and $20,000 because it was not covered by insurance. The couple took out a personal loan to cover the procedure.