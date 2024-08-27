Engineer details downtown water plan

New 16-inch-diameter, ductile iron underground water lines are the centerpiece of a project to upgrade the infrastructure in downtown Lewiston.

A picture showing where the lines would be installed was presented at a Wednesday open house about the project by Phil Boyd, a principal engineer with Welch Comer, a Coeur d’Alene firm handling preliminary design and public engagement for the work.

One section of the line would be on Main Street between Fifth and Ninth streets. Another would be installed on D Street between First and Fifth streets. A third section would run on Third Street between D and Beachy streets.

That work is being covered with about $3.2 million the city has in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Those funds have to be obligated by the end of this year and spent by the end of 2026.

Other sections would be included if a bond passes in the spring that is being configured so property taxes wouldn’t be affected, said City of Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.

One starts on Snake River Avenue west of First Avenue, goes north and then heads along Main Street to Fifth Street.

A leg would be put on First Street between Main and D streets. New line would also be installed on D Street between Temple Lane and Seventh Street.

The new lines would replace a network that was constructed in 1909 and 1920 that range from 4 inches to 12 inches in diameter, Johnson said.

At the time those lines were installed, buildings typically didn’t have sprinkler systems to suppress fires or as many bathrooms as they do now, he said.

“These lines are antiquated,” Johnson said.

The project would also include upgrades to the sewer, streets and stormwater collection system through replacing curbs, gutters and roads.

The commercial district has a system of pipes that gather stormwater and carry it to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ ponds by the levee where it is treated before being released into the river, Johnson said.