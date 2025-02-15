Engineers seek feedback on truck presence in Pullman

PULLMAN — As Pullman’s Main Street reconstruction project nears completion, engineers are onto examining the next issue impacting downtown.
Welch Comer announced in a news release Wednesday the Coeur d’Alene based consultant team was chosen to lead a study that aims to reduce or eliminate freight traffic in downtown. The Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization and the Washington Department of Transportation have partnered to spearhead traffic congestion research in the area.
Welch Comer will hold a public open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. next Thursday at City Hall, located at 190 SE Crestview St. in Pullman. Officials want to hear input from the community who specifically have knowledge of harvest and heavy freight traffic.
Engineers will present project goals and potential alternative routes at the meeting.
Traffic congestion in downtown has been an ongoing concern as pedestrians, passenger cars and bicycles compete with trucks in the limited space. The issue has become more apparent after the city of Pullman took steps to revitalize the downtown environment.
Welch Comer was also hired by the city to manage the downtown rebuild.
The city-led $12 million-plus project revamped downtown’s sidewalks, roads, utilities and community spaces. Crews from Apollo Inc., a Kennewick-based construction company have been working since April upgrading fixtures and the downtown layout.
Main Street fully opened to motorists at the beginning of December. Work will wrap up in the area once new traffic lights are installed near Spring St. — a development that was delayed due to supply chain challenges.
The traffic study is anticipated to conclude in June. Its goal is to improve safety, reduce congestion and enhance the newly-built downtown environment by addressing freight traffic with practical solutions.
More information is available at WhitmanTruckRoutes.org.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.