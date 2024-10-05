Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 5, 2024
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow
Wallen Fire 25% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Idaho Department of Lands
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
This photo taken Friday evening shows a smoky haze created by the Wallen Fire east of Moscow.
This photo taken Friday evening shows a smoky haze created by the Wallen Fire east of Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW --- Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday morning for a 75-acre wildfire burning 2 miles northeast of Moscow.

The Idaho Department of Lands asks Latah County residents to “be ready” to leave areas threatened by the Wallen Fire. No structures have been lost, and all road closures are still in effect.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon, the department reported there was minimal fire behavior and no growth overnight.

The fire is now 25%. The department said there are six engines and two fire tenders working on the blaze.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 5
Cold front delivers winds, mayhem
Local NewsOct. 5
United introduces larger jets for Denver flight
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU student released after pleading guilty
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee has new resource officer
Related
WSU veterinarians celebrate 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU veterinarians celebrate 125 years
Future of Latah County jail unknown
Local NewsOct. 5
Future of Latah County jail unknown
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat
Local NewsOct. 5
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place for Wallen fire Friday night; 50 structures threatened
Local NewsOct. 4
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place for Wallen fire Friday night; 50 structures threatened
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Local NewsOct. 4
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
‘No sentence will bring our girls back to life’
Local NewsOct. 4
‘No sentence will bring our girls back to life’
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs
Local NewsOct. 4
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs
Racism discussion at forum gets tense
Local NewsOct. 4
Racism discussion at forum gets tense
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy