Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
Ex-GI Recalls Ship Disaster

It was in the afternoon, and the giant liner Queen Mary was cutting through the North Atlantic at top speed off the coast of Ireland. Aboard were 15,000 American troops bound for Scotland.

Suddenly the 84,000-ton vessel heeled to starboard and there was a shudder, as if it had struck something, Jeff Domaskin of Clarkston, one of the airmen aboard, recalled yesterday.

Domaskin and other passengers climbed up to the open deck to see what had happened. They arrived just in time to see the stern half of a vessel going down and two or three men jumping into the sea.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Queen Mary, maneuvering to avoid a German submarine, had slammed broadside into the British cruiser HMS Curacao, sinking it with the loss of 338 men.

The accident occurred 20 years ago today — on Oct. 1, 1942— but was not made public until after the end of World War II.

This story was published in the Oct. 1, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 2
Patterns of gold
Local NewsOct. 2
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Related
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Truck crash near Asotin
Local NewsOct. 2
Truck crash near Asotin
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Wheels for all
Local NewsOct. 2
Wheels for all
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Local NewsOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
A delight in movement
Local NewsOct. 2
A delight in movement
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Local NewsOct. 1
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy