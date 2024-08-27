Pullman family brings joy to local cancer patients

An 11-year-old Pullman boy knows how frightening it is to be a cancer patient.
That is why he is doing his own part to bring local patients a bit of comfort and joy.
In 2017, when Ryan Leonard was just 4-years-old, he was diagnosed with leukemia on Halloween.
“When I found out, I had to go to the hospital and I was being poked by so many IVs and stuff,” the Lincoln Middle School student said. “It really scared me.”
He endured the poking, the chemotherapy and having to miss out on playing sports or socializing with his friends. Four years ago, after his family moved to Pullman from Minnesota, Ryan found out he was cancer free.
“It was a scary thing, but also at the same time, knowing that I beat it also brings a lot of joy to me,” he said.
Ryan Leonard felt inspired to bring joy to other cancer patients.
In an effort to raise awareness about childhood cancer, the Leonards began collecting and donating Band-Aids and stuffed animals to cancer patients. They put the word out on Facebook, and soon collected as many as 20,000 Band-Aids from people in 20 different states.
Ryan Leonard’s former classmates at Sunnyside Elementary also donated to the cause. Ryan’s father, Jeremy Leonard, said the Childhood Cancer Coalition helped coordinate the distribution of those gifts.
“It was really (Ryan’s) idea,” Jeremy Leonard said.
They’ve previously donated to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. This year, the Leonards donated Band-Aids and stuffed animals, known as Squishmallows, to patients at Gritman Medical Center.
“I just donate toys or Squishmallows to make sure (the patients) feel like they’re welcome there and knowing that it’s not so scary and that they have something to cuddle with,” Ryan Leonard said.
Ryan Leonard’s 8-year-old sister, Rylee, also helps out with the donations.
The Leonards brought a couple Squishmallows to Gritman on Friday. Shelley McGregor, Gritman’s volunteer services coordinator, has been working with the Leonards to coordinate their donations to the hospital.
“I think it’s a healing process for them,” McGregor said. “I think it’s impressive. It says a lot about who they are as a family.”
Jeremy Leonard said his family typically collects donations during the month of September. Now, they have also begun collecting food to donate, as well.
Ryan’s mother, Kelly Leonard, said they are proud of their son and how far he has come since his diagnosis.
“It’s been a long journey,” she said.
