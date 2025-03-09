Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

FARMINGTON — Blanche Rhea, mayor of Farmington, is accusing a town councilor of creating a hostile work environment after he challenged the actions of employees and elected officials, prompting one to resign.

In a Feb. 12 letter from Rhea to Councilor Mike Erickson, the mayor accuses him of creating a hostile work environment for calling out employees for alleged failures on the job, contacting The Whitman County Gazette about town issues and purportedly considering hiring legal counsel to address those issues.

“Numerous incidents have occurred that have contributed to a hostile work environment,” according to the letter.

Erickson disagrees with the mayor’s assessment.

“Whenever there is something that’s said that goes against the mayor’s wants, desires, opinions, they get shut down,” Erickson said. “The council is the legislative branch of our town government; it sets the policies.

“That’s not really happening.”

When contacted Tuesday, Erickson said he would be resigning from the council over the allegations of the mayor, and her threats of a lawsuit.

Despite his plan to step down, he said he still has several complaints over town government.

“My biggest complaint, in my short time on council, is that the mayor is not following the RCWs, the law of the state of Washington.” Erickson said.

Complaint letters

In a letter dated Jan. 29 to the mayor, councilor and town employee LaVon Walser complained about Erickson.

“Mr. Erickson has taken it upon himself to challenge my position as a council member by emailing MRSC three times, questioning the legitimacy of my dual role as both a council member and an employee of the town,” Walser wrote.

The MRSC — Municipal Research and Service Center — provides guidance to municipal officials statewide over matters of local governance, including whether its legal for an employee to serve on the town council.

Walser also complained that Erickson raised additional questions over whether the town, its employees and other elected officials were breaking state laws.

In a separate letter to the mayor, former Clerk/Treasurer Lynn Yarnell announced her Feb. 13 resignation after accusing Erickson of being aggressive and creating an atmosphere of fear and unease. The mayor said she received that letter Feb. 6.

“It has come to my attention that he has contacted a local newspaper to question my capabilities,” Yarnell wrote, adding Erickson suggested he was also considering legal action.

The clerk/treasurer’s letter said she does not “feel safe” on the job, but fails to include specific incidents of physical threats.

“I was accused of verbal and physical altercations,” Erickson said, calling the former clerk/treasurer’s claims far-fetched.

In response to the letters, the mayor hastily attempted to schedule a meeting about Erickson. As of press time, it was unclear who Rhea had invited to the meeting.