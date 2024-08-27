Regional News Roundup: Farmington councilor resigns from post

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

———

FARMINGTON — The town councilor who accused other city officials of wrongdoing has officially resigned after allegations of hostility.

Councilor Mike Erickson resigned in a March 4 email to Mayor Blanche Rhea and other councilors.

“I have made a decision to resign from council effective today,” Erickson wrote. “I wish you all luck in your future governance of the town.”

Erickson’s resignation comes after the February resignation of former Town Clerk/Treasurer Lynn Yarnell, who stepped down after Erickson questioned the legality of her activities and those of others in town government.

In a letter last month from Rhea to Erickson, the mayor accused Erickson of creating a hostile work environment by calling out employees for failures on the job, contacting the Whitman County Gazette about town issues and purportedly considering hiring legal counsel to address those issues.

Erickson disagreed with the mayor’s assessment.

Despite his resignation, Erickson said he remains concerned about town governance and town officials following state law.

Erickson said he isn’t the first councilor to step down after seeing what’s going on in town government and the mayor.

Four former councilors have resigned in the last 7-9 months, he said.

— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday

McCall to present impact area map in May

McCALL — The McCall City Council and Valley County Commission met on Monday to discuss the McCall Area of Impact and will meet again in May to review a new area boundary.

Monday’s meeting was the second time the two boards have met to discuss the city’s impact area, which must be updated by the end of 2025 to comply with a state law enacted last year.

“We just need a request from the city with a map showing what the city would like to have your impact area that meets the legal requirements of this law,” said Commission Chair Sherry Maupin at Monday’s meeting.

McCall Mayor Bob Giles said the city is working on a map showing proposed new boundaries that would comply with the new law.

Once the proposed map is presented to the county, the city and county would schedule meetings to seek public comments on the proposed boundaries.