Fast-track grants of up to $10,000 can be applied for now by organizations that promote the health, wellness or disease prevention of people in the Inland Northwest.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation is taking applications for the grants. The application period opened Saturday and is open until the allocated funds are used up.
The fast-track grants are between $2,500 and $10,000, and “are intended for small, health and wellness focused nonprofits with annual operating budgets of under $250,000 that are serving the most rural communities,” according to a news release from the foundation.
The foundation’s service area includes nine counties: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in north central Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in southeastern Washington; and Wallowa in northeastern Oregon.
The grant application form is available on the foundation’s website at bit.ly/3wogGYg.
“Last year, the Foundation awarded 51 Small Fast-Track Grant awards totaling $390,855,” said Jen Magers, representing the Idaho Trust Company, trustee of the foundation, in the news release.
The foundation’s large impact grants are usually made available in June. Those allow requests from $25,000 to $100,000.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by Ascension Health, a nonprofit, to RCCH Healthcare Partners, a for-profit. As of December 2021, the hospital’s for-profit owner has been ScionHealth.