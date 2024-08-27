Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 7, 2025

Fast-track grants are now available from Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation

Lewiston Tribune

Fast-track grants of up to $10,000 can be applied for now by organizations that promote the health, wellness or disease prevention of people in the Inland Northwest.

The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation is taking applications for the grants. The application period opened Saturday and is open until the allocated funds are used up.

The fast-track grants are between $2,500 and $10,000, and “are intended for small, health and wellness focused nonprofits with annual operating budgets of under $250,000 that are serving the most rural communities,” according to a news release from the foundation.

The foundation’s service area includes nine counties: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in north central Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in southeastern Washington; and Wallowa in northeastern Oregon.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The grant application form is available on the foundation’s website at bit.ly/3wogGYg.

“Last year, the Foundation awarded 51 Small Fast-Track Grant awards totaling $390,855,” said Jen Magers, representing the Idaho Trust Company, trustee of the foundation, in the news release.

The foundation’s large impact grants are usually made available in June. Those allow requests from $25,000 to $100,000.

The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by Ascension Health, a nonprofit, to RCCH Healthcare Partners, a for-profit. As of December 2021, the hospital’s for-profit owner has been ScionHealth.

Related
Local NewsMar. 7
Nationwide study finds butterflies to be in trouble
Local NewsMar. 7
Texts, 911 call info released in Moscow case
Local NewsMar. 7
House introduces bill to ask feds to reconsider 2019 Medicai...
Local NewsMar. 7
Little signs $253M income tax cut bill
Related
Idaho House approves Medicaid reform bill
Local NewsMar. 7
Idaho House approves Medicaid reform bill
Registration open for Asotin County Garden Symposium
Local NewsMar. 7
Registration open for Asotin County Garden Symposium
WSU experiencing budget pressures from state, feds
Local NewsMar. 7
WSU experiencing budget pressures from state, feds
Texts, 911 call info released in Moscow case
Local NewsMar. 7
Texts, 911 call info released in Moscow case
Gov. Little signs $253 million income tax cut bill
Local NewsMar. 6
Gov. Little signs $253 million income tax cut bill
Nesbitt pleads not guilty to murder
Local NewsMar. 6
Nesbitt pleads not guilty to murder
Firing squad bill passes Idaho Senate, heads to Little’s desk
Local NewsMar. 6
Firing squad bill passes Idaho Senate, heads to Little’s desk
New WWAMI bill introduced
Local NewsMar. 6
New WWAMI bill introduced
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy