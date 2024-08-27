Fast-track grants of up to $10,000 can be applied for now by organizations that promote the health, wellness or disease prevention of people in the Inland Northwest.

The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation is taking applications for the grants. The application period opened Saturday and is open until the allocated funds are used up.

The fast-track grants are between $2,500 and $10,000, and “are intended for small, health and wellness focused nonprofits with annual operating budgets of under $250,000 that are serving the most rural communities,” according to a news release from the foundation.

The foundation’s service area includes nine counties: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in north central Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in southeastern Washington; and Wallowa in northeastern Oregon.