Local NewsDecember 4, 2024

Fatal crash closes Moscow-Pullman Highway near state line

Motorists advised to use alternative routes while officials investigate crash

story image illustation

PULLMAN — A fatal collision east of Pullman has fully blocked traffic on the Moscow-Pullman Highway.

The three-vehicle collision occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Airport Road, according to a news release by the Washington State Patrol.

Sergeant Greg Riddell said there was a fatality in the crash, and passengers in other vehicles were uninjured.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes while the road is closed.

The agency posted on X the highway is expected to open in five hours.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

