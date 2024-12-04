Fatal crash closes Moscow-Pullman Highway near state line

PULLMAN — A fatal collision east of Pullman has fully blocked traffic on the Moscow-Pullman Highway.
The three-vehicle collision occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Airport Road, according to a news release by the Washington State Patrol.
Sergeant Greg Riddell said there was a fatality in the crash, and passengers in other vehicles were uninjured.
Motorists are asked to use alternative routes while the road is closed.
The agency posted on X the highway is expected to open in five hours.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.
More information will be released as it becomes available.