Fatal crash near Athol injures two others

A woman died in a two-vehicle accident as two others were injured near Athol, Idaho.
The crash occurred at 7:27 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 95 and Parks Road, south of Athol in Kootenai County.
A 2012 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 23-year-old man from Trego, Mont., was traveling north on U.S. 95.
A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with a 75-year-old man driving and a 92-year-old woman as a passenger, both from Coeur d’Alene, was pulling out of Parks Road to travel south and was struck by the Toyota, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
The female passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both men were taken to a local hospital by ambulance where they are in stable condition. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts and ISP is investigating, according to the news release.