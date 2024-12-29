Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 29, 2024

Fatal crash near Athol injures two others

Coeur d'Alene woman dies in crash near Athol, Idaho, on Friday evening

Lewiston Tribune

A woman died in a two-vehicle accident as two others were injured near Athol, Idaho.

The crash occurred at 7:27 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 95 and Parks Road, south of Athol in Kootenai County.

A 2012 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 23-year-old man from Trego, Mont., was traveling north on U.S. 95.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with a 75-year-old man driving and a 92-year-old woman as a passenger, both from Coeur d’Alene, was pulling out of Parks Road to travel south and was struck by the Toyota, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The female passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were taken to a local hospital by ambulance where they are in stable condition. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts and ISP is investigating, according to the news release.

Related
Local NewsDec. 29
Homeless saga tops 2024 news countdown
Local NewsDec. 29
Top 10 stories at lmtribune.com
Local NewsDec. 29
Happenings
Local NewsDec. 29
Top 10 stories in 2024
Related
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsDec. 29
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Ready to take the plunge?
Local NewsDec. 29
Ready to take the plunge?
Regional News Roundup: County’s plans with Hunga Dunga Brewing scrapped
Local NewsDec. 29
Regional News Roundup: County’s plans with Hunga Dunga Brewing scrapped
UPDATED: WSU hires Jimmy Rogers of South Dakota State as head football coach
Local NewsDec. 28
UPDATED: WSU hires Jimmy Rogers of South Dakota State as head football coach
Pullman’s top cop reportedly placed on leave; no details yet
Local NewsDec. 28
Pullman’s top cop reportedly placed on leave; no details yet
Student regent aims for authenticity
Local NewsDec. 28
Student regent aims for authenticity
Education with a personal touch
Local NewsDec. 28
Education with a personal touch
ITD campus still a puzzle
Local NewsDec. 28
ITD campus still a puzzle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy