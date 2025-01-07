Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others

A single-vehicle crash on the Old Spiral Highway early this morning resulted in one fatality and two injuries, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

A Toyota 4Runner carrying three occupants left the roadway and traveled more than 200 feet down a ravine, according to the news release. One occupant managed to walk to a nearby residence to call for help and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other two occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle — one was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the third person was pronounced dead at the scene.