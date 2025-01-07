Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 7, 2025

Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others

The single-vehicle collision occurred Monday around 5:20 a.m

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

A single-vehicle crash on the Old Spiral Highway early this morning resulted in one fatality and two injuries, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

A Toyota 4Runner carrying three occupants left the roadway and traveled more than 200 feet down a ravine, according to the news release. One occupant managed to walk to a nearby residence to call for help and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other two occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle — one was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The collision occurred around 5:20 a.m., approximately 2 miles up the Old Spiral Highway, according to the news release.

The driver’s identity has not yet been determined, according to the news release.

The Nez Perce County Major Collision Team is investigating the incident. The Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.

Related
Local NewsJan. 7
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Local NewsJan. 7
Alleged vehicle theft ends with crash Sunday evening in Lewi...
Local NewsJan. 7
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Local NewsJan. 7
Lewiston Council votes to bring in Wright
Related
Tribe objects to Forest Service approval of gold mine
Local NewsJan. 7
Tribe objects to Forest Service approval of gold mine
State issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack
Local NewsJan. 7
State issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack
Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others
Local NewsJan. 6
Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others
Alleged vehicle theft ends with brutal crash Sunday evening in Lewiston Orchards
Local NewsJan. 6
Alleged vehicle theft ends with brutal crash Sunday evening in Lewiston Orchards
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Local NewsJan. 6
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsJan. 5
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
School choice, tax relief top list for Idaho
Local NewsJan. 5
School choice, tax relief top list for Idaho
Giving the gift of time
Local NewsJan. 5
Giving the gift of time
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy