Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others

A single-vehicle crash on the Old Spiral Highway early this morning resulted in one fatality and two injuries, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
A Toyota 4Runner carrying three occupants left the roadway and traveled more than 200 feet down a ravine, according to the news release. One occupant managed to walk to a nearby residence to call for help and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other two occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle — one was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the third person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision occurred around 5:20 a.m., approximately 2 miles up the Old Spiral Highway, according to the news release.
The driver’s identity has not yet been determined, according to the news release.
The Nez Perce County Major Collision Team is investigating the incident. The Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.