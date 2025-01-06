Sections
Local NewsJanuary 6, 2025

Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others

The collision occurred around 5:20 a.m

Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office logo.
A single-vehicle crash on the Old Spiral Highway early this morning resulted in one fatality and two injuries, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

A Toyota 4Runner carrying three occupants left the roadway and traveled over 200 feet down a ravine, according to the news release. One occupant managed to walk to a nearby residence to call for help and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other two occupants were extricated from the vehicle, with one transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred around 5:20 a.m., approximately two miles up the Old Spiral Highway, according to the news release.

The driver’s identity has not yet been determined, according to the news release.

The Nez Perce County Major Collision Team is investigating the incident. The Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.

