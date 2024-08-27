Feds float new rule for griz protection

Idaho, Montana and Wyoming lost their individual efforts to strip grizzly bears of federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it is proposing a new rule that would protect grizzly bears as a single population in Idaho, Washington, Montana and Wyoming, while offering land owners and land management agencies some flexibility to deal with problem animals.

The proposal ends efforts by Montana and Wyoming to have sub-populations of grizzlies in and around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks delisted. It also rejects Idaho’s contention that grizzly bears should be stripped of federal protection across the continental U.S.

“This reclassification will facilitate recovery of grizzly bears and provide a stronger foundation for eventual delisting,” Martha Williams, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director, said in a news release. “And the proposed changes to our 4(d) rule will provide management agencies and landowners more tools and flexibility to deal with human/bear conflicts, an essential part of grizzly bear recovery.”

If approved, the rule would dramatically shrink the on-paper area where the great bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act. When they were listed in 1975, the Fish and Wildlife Service determined grizzlies would be protected across the Lower 48 States. That description included areas well outside the historic range of the bears, a point Idaho used in a lawsuit that forced the agency to revise the listing.

In reality, grizzly bear recovery efforts have focused on specific areas sometimes called zones or ecosystems. They included the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems in Wyoming and Montana that each have populations of about 1,000 bears. And smaller areas like the Bitterroot ecosystem in central Idaho, the Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem in northwestern Montana and northern Idaho, the Selkirk ecosystem in the Idaho Panhandle and British Columbia Canada, and the North Cascades in north central Washington.

Idaho has an estimated grizzly bear population of just 200 animals with most of those living on the west side of Yellowstone National Park. The portions of the Selkirk and Cabinet-Yaak ecosystems in Idaho have about 50 grizzlies each.