Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure

Idaho is set to receive $453 million in federal funds for transportation infrastructure projects.

Congress approved the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, and Idaho is expected to receive a total of approximately $2.2 billion through fiscal year 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration announced that the $453 million would go toward 12 programs in Idaho, according to a news release said. The program seeing the most money, $221 million, is the National Highway Performance Program, which is for maintenance and construction of highways.

Around $107 million is going toward the Surface Transportation Block Grant, which can be used by the state or local government for any federal-aid highway, bridge or tunnel project on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, according to the DOT.