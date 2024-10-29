Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 29, 2024

Female WSU student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A Washington State University Police logo is photographed Thursday in the lobby of WSU�s Police Department in Pullman.
A Washington State University Police logo is photographed Thursday in the lobby of WSU�s Police Department in Pullman.Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

PULLMAN — Washington State University police are investigating a possible sexual assault on campus last week.

The agency said in a news release Monday that officers were made aware of an assault on the evening of Oct. 21 in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum.

A female WSU student told police she was grabbed from behind and choked. The news release said she lost consciousness and awoke in the same location where she was originally assaulted, and believes she had been sexually assaulted.

The news release did not provide a description of the subject because the woman did not see them.

More patrols and an increased law enforcement presence on campus will follow this report.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Any information regarding this incident may be reported by calling the Washington State University Police Department at (509) 335-8548.

The University of Idaho has received no reports of any similar instances recently, Executive Director of Communications Jodi Walker said.

The university’s campus safety and security team partners with the Moscow Police Department to ensure the safest conditions possible for students, she said.

Walker said campus security coordinates active patrols with Moscow police, which includes daily coordination of units that go into the evening hours.

Law enforcement will perform additional patrols until the incident in Pullman is resolved, she said.

UI’s campus safety is staffed 24 hours a day, and officers are available to conduct escorts for students moving between locations on campus via SafeWalk.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 29
Pullman schools tighten cell phone restrictions
Local NewsOct. 29
Fire at Lewiston Orchards home causes $50,000 in damage
Local NewsOct. 29
Six of the city of Lewiston reservoirs to be examined
Local NewsOct. 29
Police warn about ‘new wave of phone scams’
Related
Whitman County Library begins search for executive director
Local NewsOct. 29
Whitman County Library begins search for executive director
Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical
Local NewsOct. 29
Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical
Labrador joins Utah land lawsuit
Local NewsOct. 29
Labrador joins Utah land lawsuit
Clarkston residents laud EMS
Local NewsOct. 29
Clarkston residents laud EMS
A female WSU student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
Local NewsOct. 28
A female WSU student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In search of the Lady in Blue
Local NewsOct. 28
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In search of the Lady in Blue
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Local NewsOct. 27
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Student-led initiative working to provide support to young people in the L-C Valley
Local NewsOct. 27
Student-led initiative working to provide support to young people in the L-C Valley
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy