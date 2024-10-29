Female WSU student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus

PULLMAN — Washington State University police are investigating a possible sexual assault on campus last week.

The agency said in a news release Monday that officers were made aware of an assault on the evening of Oct. 21 in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum.

A female WSU student told police she was grabbed from behind and choked. The news release said she lost consciousness and awoke in the same location where she was originally assaulted, and believes she had been sexually assaulted.

The news release did not provide a description of the subject because the woman did not see them.

More patrols and an increased law enforcement presence on campus will follow this report.